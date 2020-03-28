(WSYR-TV) — According to WXHC Radio in Cortland, an officer was shot in the leg and is being transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by an ambulance.

The radio station also reported that there is a standoff with police at a home at 12 Elm Street.

NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin is on the scene where there is a heavy police presence. They have asked our crew to keep a distance.

A neighbor tells me people on this block were evacuated by police.



It’s a standoff on Elm Street right now.#LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/fgAKGFNFPn — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) March 28, 2020

According to responders, people are being asked to shelter in place if they live on Elm Street.

The Cortland Standard newspaper reports that the officer is in stable condition. The paper also reports spotlights are trained on a house in the Elm Street neighborhood.

City police, Homer police, Cortland County sheriff’s officers were all on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.