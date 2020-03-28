Live Now
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Large police presence in City of Cortland

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — According to WXHC Radio in Cortland, an officer was shot in the leg and is being transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by an ambulance.

The radio station also reported that there is a standoff with police at a home at 12 Elm Street.

NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin is on the scene where there is a heavy police presence. They have asked our crew to keep a distance.

According to responders, people are being asked to shelter in place if they live on Elm Street.

The Cortland Standard newspaper reports that the officer is in stable condition. The paper also reports spotlights are trained on a house in the Elm Street neighborhood.

City police, Homer police, Cortland County sheriff’s officers were all on the scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected