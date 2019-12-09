New racist incident reported near Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety and the Syracuse Police Department are investigating a new report of a racist incident near campus.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 4 on Euclid Avenue, near Ostrom Avenue. DPS says a Latino male and female reported being verbally harassed by someone driving down Euclid.

If you have information on the incident, you can call DPS at (315) 443-2224.

