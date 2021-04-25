NY Adaptive Golf: New organization brings game to those unable to play before

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After an accident took Greg Callen’s ability to walk at the age of 29, his confidence was understandably shaken.

But after years of self improvement, and help from family and friends, Greg wants those like him to know things can change. Callen has started the non-profit New York Adaptive Golf, to get those unable to use their legs on the course.

Callen has teamed with Will Weimer, the owner of Stone Creek Golf Club, and PGA Hall-of-Famer Jon Fowler, in getting adaptive carts to teach the game to golfers like Greg.

