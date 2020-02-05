Onondaga County Legislature passes resolution allowing work to start on Onondaga Lake Lounge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature passed a resolution that will allow the county to start working on the Onondaga Lake Lounge.

“Now that the budget is amended to receive grant funds and the SEQRA has been approved, we can begin contracting for the work,” said chairman David Knapp.

Onondaga County has planned to contract the same company to build the Lake Lounge and more of the Loop the Lake Trail.

“The Lake Lounge will be a great addition to our community,” said legislator Judy Tassone. “Residents of the county will get to enjoy Onondaga Lake in a way we haven’t been able to in years.”

They also passed a resolution that accepts a donation of 34.62 acres of land on Otisco Lake, which will be used for a county park.

Before Onondaga County will get the land, the Finger Lakes Land Trust will create wetlands, riparian buffers and native plantings.

“This land is going to give us more recreational access, which will benefit our community families, and it will also have the added benefit of protecting Otisco Lake, a vital source of drinking water in our county,” said legislator Julie Abbott-Kenan.

More from NewsChannel 9: