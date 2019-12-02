Registration begins Tuesday for Christmas Bureau

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration begins on Tuesday for the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau. Each year, the Christmas Bureau provides Christmas food and gifts for about 3,000 families.

Registration begins on Tuesday. Below is where and when you can register for the Christmas Bureau.

Huntington Family Center, 405 Gifford Street, Syracuse 

  • Tuesday, December 3rd, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Refugee Center, 516 Prospect Ave., Syracuse 

  • Wednesday, December 4th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 5th, 12 to 6:30 p.m. 

Salina Civic Center, 2826 Lemoyne Ave., Mattydale 

  • Saturday, December 7th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Oncenter, 800 S. State Street, Syracuse 

  • Monday, December 9th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Tuesday, December 10th, 12 to 6:30 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, December 11th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Bureau Distribution Day is Wednesday, December 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Oncenter.

