Rescue Mission serves up Thanksgiving meals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission in Syracuse prepared up to 2,000 meals for people to enjoy this Thanksgiving. The meals went to not only people who were at the Rescue Mission, but they also delivered meals to people who were not able to get to the mission. They prepared 1,200 pounds of turkey, 20 gallons of gravy, 250 pies and much more.

