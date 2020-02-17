Syracuse family stuck on cruise ship for coronavirus outbreak returns to the U.S.

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two Charter Flights carrying passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan amid the coronavirus outbreak have landed in the United States.

Four of those 340 U.S. passengers that were flown off the ship include a Central New York family.

The Molesky family will have to spend another two weeks in quarantine at the U.S. military facility to make sure they test negative for coronavirus.

The couple were on the Diamond Princess cruise but was stopped off the coast of Japan in Yokohama for a 14-day quarantine.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cheryl and Paul Molesky who, as you can imagine, are ready to be back in the states.

“I mean, you know we’ve been comfortable and you know we’ve been having fun, but okay… it’s over now, enough is enough… it’s time to go home,” the couple said.

They are being held in quarantine at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas after a long travel day.

The couple shared the following videos with NewsChannel 9 as they were traveling back to the states:

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first spoke to Cheryl and Paul on February 10 via Skype.

They said their vacation started as beautifully as they had hoped, but ended early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our 15-day cruise ended a little bit early when we had to go in to Yokohama and have health inspection through the Japanese Health Authority because of the coronavirus,” said Cheryl and Paul.

When we spoke with the couple, they said they were doing everything they could to remain positive.

“It’s not going to keep us healthy by worrying. I mean we can’t do anything about it. We don’t know what’s going to happen day to day. at this point we don’t even know how we’re going to get home. but all we can do is just go with the flow and try to be happy while we’re here,” Cheryl explained.

The couple has been using YouTube to keep family, friends and the community up to date on their situation.

NewsChannel 9 also spoke with Cindy and Peter Molesky, who live in Rome, and traveled with Cheryl and Paul.

“You have to have a positive attitude to get through this,” said Peter Molesky of Rome.

Cindy and Peter said that the Princess Cruises were helping them with the challenges of being quarantined.

On February 16, Cheryl told NewsChannel 9 that as of Monday at 1:15 a.m. Japanese time, they were off the cruise ship and on a bus heading to the airport.

Photo sent from Cheryl Molesky shows Cheryl (Bottom Right), Paul Molesky (Bottom Left), Cindy Molesky (Top Left), Peter Molesky (Top Right)

The family is now one step closer to returning to Central New York.

Cheryl and Paul were tested for the coronavirus on February 13, but still have not heard the results.

“Last night, the captain said the people who were getting off and going to the hospital were notified. So, hopefully that means we had a negative result and we will be on the plane to the United States today,” they said on February 16.

Being in #Quarantine for nearly 2 weeks – Cheryl & Paul Molesky are one step closer to return to the U.S.

But before they make it home to CNY, there are some more obstacles they need to overcome.

Tonight, I had the chance to catch up with the couple.#LocalSYR #SYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/Ll9CMro9YO — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 16, 2020

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated with the Molesky’s journey as we learn more.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9