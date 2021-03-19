Syracuse Police to help owners address security at Skyline Apartments



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police found 93-year-old Connie Tuori dead at Skyline Apartments on Wednesday. Police haven’t identified who her killer was.

The Syracuse Police Department will have off-duty police officers on-site along with increased patrols for on-duty officers at the Skyline Apartments.

The Onondaga County Health Department was at the apartments in February to do an inspection. The health department typically inspects restaurants, but when called for unsanitary conditions like at Skyline, they will do an inspection.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said inspectors found the property to be in a very bad state with garbage and feces everywhere. Inspectors cited the building for health code violations. McMahon said inspectors were back earlier this week, on Monday.

“Improvements were made, still not completely made,” McMahon said. “Unfortunately, the horrific situation has unfolded since then and our health department will be back out there again, I believe next week, to look at where it is.”

McMahon said the county is involved through the health department but would also step in if they had to find housing for tenants. He said he supports the city in its efforts to address conditions at Skyline.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.