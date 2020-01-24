Wegmans, Tops among many stores starting plastic bag bans early

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the statewide plastic bag ban, stores across New York State are encouraging customers to make the switch to reusable bags early.

On Monday, January 27, plastic bags will no longer be available at Wegmans.

Wegmans is trying this out before the entire state bans plastic bags come March.

Ithaca and Corning were the first cities in Upstate New York to try it out when they got rid of plastic bags back in August.

Wegmans has been vocal on their stance of banning plastic bags and has encouraged all of their customers to make the switch to reusable bags.

Wegmans is selling reusable bags at 99 cents each. The store will also be selling paper bags for those who may have forgotten reusable bags at 10 cents each.

Goodwill stores have also decided to start early and their plastic bag ban will start on February 1.

Tops will be offering several solutions starting on March 1, including reusable and paper bags.

A spokesperson from Tops told NewsChannel 9 that they will be selling reusable bags for 99 cents each. They will also have two sizes of paper bags available, the smaller size costing 5 cents each and the larger size costing 10 cents each.

Gap stores have also announced that they will have a 5 cent bag fee when the law goes into effect on March 1.

Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32 stores will be charging 5 cents each for paper bags starting on March 1. They will also be offering reusable bags at 50 cents each.

Price Chopper will also offer customers the opportunity to earn free reusable bags through their AdvantEdge Rewards program.

The statewide ban of plastic bags goes into effect for all stores on March 1.

