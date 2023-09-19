Maddie Mustion joined the NewsChannel 9 Sports team in September of 2023.

She is a recent graduate of S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where she finished her Master of Broadcast and Digital Journalism in June of 2023. Before Syracuse, she attended the University of Michigan for her undergraduate degree in Communications and Media.

Maddie was born and raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the oldest of three girls, and bleeds Maize and Blue.

Outside of work, Maddie loves to read and explore the area around her as well as try different restaurants.

If you see Maddie around town, say hello and reach out to her at maddiemustion@localsyr.com with any story ideas!