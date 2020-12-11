Madison Moore

Madison joined the NewsChannel 9 family as a Weekend MMJ/Reporter in December 2020.

Madison is currently finishing up her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism at the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College and will be graduating in May 2021. During her time at Ithaca, she has completed internships with CBS News London, Dateline NBC in Los Angeles, and WROC-TV in Rochester, N.Y.

Madison is very active in the student television station at Ithaca College, ICTV. She has covered stories in Tompkins County for the last four years, anchors live newscasts and Election Night coverage. She also hosts and produces a long-form journalism news magazine.

Madison grew up in Batavia, N.Y., and is excited to start her career in Syracuse. Outside of work she loves to spend time with family and friends, travel, and explore beautiful Central New York.

Madison has a passion for covering social justice related stories and if you have a story idea, feel free to send her an email at MadisonMoore@localsyr.com

You can find Madison on Twitter and Facebook.