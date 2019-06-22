Mario Sacco, a four-time New York State Broadcasters Association award winner, is a sports anchor and reporter at NewsChannel 9. For six years, Mario was the weekend anchor, then Sports Director at WETM NBC 18 in Elmira.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Mario is a die-hard Steelers, Penguins and yes even a Pirates fan. His love for college sports still bleeds Orange and Blue.

Mario is a 2007 graduate of Washington & Jefferson College, majoring in political science. While at W&J, Mario served as the Sports Director for the college radio station WNJR.

Mario returns to Syracuse after getting his master’s degree from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2009.

You can catch Mario in his spare time working on his golf game, or spending time with his wife Kali (a Cato-Meridian graduate) and their dog Murphy.