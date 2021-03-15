Natalie Dascoulias

Natalie joined the NewsChannel 9 team as a Digital Reporter/Producer in February 2021.

She is currently a senior at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, majoring in Broadcast and Digital Journalism with a minor in Geography.

During her time at SU, Natalie has interned on Bridge Street here at NewsChannel 9, with WROC in Rochester, and with Syracuse Athletics.

She is excited to be starting off her career in Central New York, as she has grown to know and love the community the last four years during her undergraduate studies.

Natalie has Celiac Disease and is always looking for the best gluten-free options in the area and would love to hear your recommendations.

She is interested in telling stories about the environment. If you have a story idea, you can email Natalie at NatalieDascoulias@LocalSYR.com. You can find Natalie on Twitter. (www.twitter.com/ndascoulias)