(WSYR-TV) -- We are still months away from the Great New York State Fair, but the stage at Chevy Park is gearing up for the upcoming concert season.

On Thursday, the Fair announced that Rapper 24kGoldn will play Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. His song with Iann Dior, “Mood”, become the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time.