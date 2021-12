NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) -- SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is stepping down from his post, effective January 14th. Malatras has been facing growing calls to resign over the release of text messages from the report showing he mocked one of the women who later accused the former governor of sexual harassment.

Malatras' resignation letter was sent out Thursday morning. In it, he cited several accomplishments during his time as SUNY Chancellor, including the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting diversity. However, he says the recent events surrounding him over the past week have become a distraction that would interfere with his continued leadership. Malatras came under fire after private text messages were made public. Those messages were sent out about Lindsay Boylan, a former colleague and the first woman to publicly accuse former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.