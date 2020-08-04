News On the Go 8/4/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- Photos: Beirut explosion
- WATCH: Rain continues to move through CNY from Tropical Storm Isaias this afternoon
- Crews quickly put out fire at Candlelight Lane Apartments
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- New hair study reveals what people eat
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App