News on the Go: 9/26/20

(WSYR-TV) — Catch up on all of your local news headlines with News on the Go for Saturday, September 26.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SUNY colleges perform over 100,000 COVID-19 tests, positive rate below 1%
- Syracuse football game gets underway after 25-minute delay in order to confirm COVID-19 test results
- Mayor Warren announces new interim Rochester Police Chief
- Ithaca Police searching for dark colored four-door sedan after hit-and-run Friday night
