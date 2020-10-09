News on the Go: Afternoon Edition 10/9/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- Saturday rally planned in downtown Syracuse to shift narrative surrounding Black men
- Watch: Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner press conference
- A Pumpkin Dip That’s Perfect For Fall
- Gov. Cuomo: Schools could be closed for not reporting COVID-19 data
- Mayor Walsh shares his thoughts on the decision to remove Syracuse’s Columbus Statue
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App