News on the Go: Afternoon Edition 12/29/20

- Onondaga County hospitals ‘holding up’ with COVID capacity, but needing staff to work extra hours
- Auburn Community Hospital postponing elective surgeries starting Tuesday
- Another Ft. Drum soldier and teen charged with the death of Cpl. Harris
- Governor Cuomo signs COVID-19 emergency eviction and foreclosure prevention act
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland County Sheriff’s looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run Christmas weekend
- Federal restrictions lifted on canned wine sales
- Free COVID-19 testing clinic for asymptomatic Cayuga County residents on Wednesday
- Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills look to clinch #2 AFC seed in Week 17
- There is still time to sign up for NY State of Health plans
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App