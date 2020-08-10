News On The Go: Afternoon Edition 8/10/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dino Babers on the thought of college football this fall, ‘until they tell us it’s not a go, we’re gonna get ready to play some football’
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Governor’s Office claims 12 local school districts didn’t submit reopening plans to all the right agencies
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- Federal judge lifts 50-person limit at weddings
