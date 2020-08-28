More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York joins states suing Trump administration over environmental review
- News on the Go: Afternoon Edition 8/28/20
- RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.
- New survey says 83% of workplaces expect to keep flexible work-from-home option
- Thousands attend 2020 March on Washington, calling for racial justice
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App