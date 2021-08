STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A State of Emergency has been issued in Steuben County and an evacuation order has been issued for parts of Addison.

According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services, travel is prohibited in the towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville and Jasper.