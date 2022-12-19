WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Dec 19, 2022 / 07:32 AM EST
Updated: Dec 19, 2022 / 07:32 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Nicole Sommavilla has all your local news happening this morning.
Our list of the best Amazon gifts includes many items that will arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree.
With a bit of forethought, you can give your home the perfect holiday makeover without spending an entire weekend on the job.
Christmas decorations paired with Christmas lights make wonderful scenes in the home during the holiday season. A Christmas Grinch adds a humorous touch.