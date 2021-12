(NEXSTAR) - With Christmas just a few days away, you likely already have your holiday tree up and decorated. But do you have it hanging from your ceiling?

It’s a trend that has been catching steam in recent years. In 2018, pop star Ariana Grande caught the attention of her Instagram followers by hanging her 2018 Christmas tree from the ceiling. In more recent years, videos tagged with #UpsideDownChristmasTree have amassed over 8.6 million views on TikTok.