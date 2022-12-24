WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Adrienne Smith
Posted: Dec 24, 2022 / 06:58 AM EST
Updated: Dec 24, 2022 / 06:58 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Here’s your News on the Go for Saturday, December 24, 2022 with NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith and Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske.
It’s almost Christmas. Whether you are getting a gift card or something you order online and pick up in a store, you can still get some great deals.
Once you’ve tried using a daily planner and experienced the lucidity of your clearly written information, it’s hard not to keep using it.
Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.