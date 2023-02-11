WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Adrienne Smith
Posted: Feb 11, 2023 / 06:16 AM EST
Updated: Feb 11, 2023 / 06:16 AM EST
(WSYR-TV)– Here’s your News on the Go for Saturday, February 11, 2023 with NewsChannel Nine’s Adrienne Smith and Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske.
Whether you’re hoping to update that stained area rug or get new luggage sets for your summer vacation, here are 12 early Presidents Day deals.
Retro Day is the perfect excuse to get nostalgic about the past while we look forward to the future.
Check out these fabulous gifts to give yourself this Valentine’s Day if you want to enjoy the holiday a little more.