(WSYR-TV) — Get your News on the Go for Friday, Feb. 21 with NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings, Jennifer Sanders and meteorologist Lindsay Raychel.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go for Friday, February 21st
- Computing capacity for American weather models to increase
- 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows health care, environment are important issues with voters
- Picture of the Day: Friday, 2-21-20
- Daily Pledge: Holy Family School, 5th Grade, Mrs. Harding – February 21st
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App