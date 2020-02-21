News on the Go for Friday, February 21st

News on the Go
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Get your News on the Go for Friday, Feb. 21 with NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings, Jennifer Sanders and meteorologist Lindsay Raychel.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected