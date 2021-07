ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday afternoon, to an unsealed indictment, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.