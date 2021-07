CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penn Yan man was arrested on Saturday after hitting a deputy with his car and fighting with deputies as they were trying to take him into custody. The incident took place following a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at CMAC.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Freeland, 24, is charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and failure to comply.