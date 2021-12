GUILDERLAND, N.Y. -- The Guilderland Police Department of Albany is investigating a suspicious death as a result of a domestic-related incident on Thursday. Police say a 41-year-old male victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a report, at about 1:45 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Western Turnpike for a domestic incident, where a man was found with serious injuries. Police said the man had later succumbed to these injuries.