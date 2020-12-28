News on the Go: Morning Edition 12/28/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- What to do with that Christmas tree? City of Syracuse announces recycling schedule
- Bills at Patriots: 3 things to know about Monday’s NFL game airing on NewsChannel 9
- Destiny USA changes hours of operation for the new year
- Missing 92-year-old Rochester man found dead in pond near senior living center
- Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Illinois bowling alley with gunman
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App