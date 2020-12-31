News on the Go: Morning Edition 12/31/20 News on the Go Posted: Dec 31, 2020 / 08:37 AM EST / Updated: Dec 31, 2020 / 08:37 AM EST More from NewsChannel 9: Cuomo: Bills season ticket holders get first pick, no tailgating allowed for WildCard Game Here’s how testing at Bills Stadium will work for fans Onondaga Sheriffs make arrest in Xbox sale-gone-wrong Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000 Picture of the Day 12/31/20 For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
