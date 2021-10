CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) -- Thanks to the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, Central New York counties will get over $400,000 as part of a state-wide campaign to increase their readiness for any type of disaster.

The six counties in the CNY market: Cortland ($23,011), Madison ($31,811), Oneida ($90,747), Onondaga ($175,497), Oswego ($49,578) and Tompkins ($42,078), can use the funding to develop and implement training for emergency response resources.