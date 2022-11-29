SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old child was killed in a car accident on State Route 8 in the town of Brookfield, Madison County on Monday, November 28, according to New York State Police.

Police say they were sent to a two-vehicle crash at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, November 28, and after they arrived at the scene they found a 2003 Subaru Forester.

The Subaru was traveling southbound on Route 8 when it hit a 2001 Ford Flatbed tow truck, that had a vehicle on the flatbed and was partially parked on the roadway. Police say the flatbed had all of its lights on.

According to State Police, after the collision, an 11-year-old backseat passenger, Nelson G. Padilla of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania was ejected from the Subaru and pronounced dead at the scene.

A nine-year-old backseat passenger and the driver were not injured, police say.

The driver of the Subaru, was unlicensed, evaluated at the scene, and showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.