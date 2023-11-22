ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another man has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and killing of Thomas Rath.

David C. Maycumber, 41, of Newfield, has been charged with first-degree murder (a class A-I felony), second-degree murder (a class A-I felony), first-degree kidnapping (a class A-I felony) and intimidating a witness (a class E felony). Maycumber was indicted by the Tioga County Grand Jury and arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Nov. 20.

Thomas Rath was last seen in the area known as “the Jungle” in Ithaca on May 17. What originated as a missing person case for Rath was later developed into a kidnapping and killing investigation, and his body was found in a shallow grave in Candor on Aug. 3.

On Aug. 28, the New York State Police Department announced that 10 people were arrested in connection to Rath’s kidnapping and killing. More arrests have since been announced on Sept. 1 and Oct. 16. The total number of people that have been charged in connection to Rath’s kidnapping and death is now 13.