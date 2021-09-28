14-year-old charged with rape, accused of sexual assault at Gates Chili High School

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old boy faces charges as an adult after an alleged sexual assault inside Gates Chili High School.

According to Gates police, the assault happened inside the school around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Police say the suspect and the 15-year-old victim are both students, though the suspect is no longer allowed on school grounds.

Police say they worked with school district officials for a week on the investigation. The suspect was ultimately charged, as an adult, with Rape in the first degree and Criminal Sex Act in the first degree.

The suspect was arraigned Monday and released to his parents. The victim has been granted an order of protection.

The district released a statement Monday, saying:

The district was recently made aware of a serious allegation against a high school student. The incident in question is alleged to have happened at the high school. The safety and well-being of students is the district’s top priority, and after learning about the allegation, the district immediately began working with the Gates Police Department. In addition, the district is conducting its own investigation, but due to federal privacy laws, this is all the information that we can provide. Gates Chili Central School District

