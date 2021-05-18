$170M going to NY for addiction, mental health services

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — From the American Rescue Plan, $170,566,276 in funding has been awarded to New York State to support mental health and addiction services. Funding will be administered by the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

This money is part of the $3 billion set aside in the American Rescue Plan to support mental health and substance use programs. Here is the breakdown:

$80,040,583 will go to the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG) Program for New York.

$90,525,693 will go to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program (SABG) for New York.

In response to the growing mental health and addiction challenges exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY 20th District), one of the lawmakers who advocated for the funding, led the push for this emergency funding in the House.

“Our nation’s recovery from this COVID pandemic will be impossible without addressing its devastating impact on mental health and the disease of addiction,” Congressman Tonko said. “This vital funding provides timely and urgent support that tackle gaps in access to treatment and ensure that those struggling are not left behind. I will continue to push for these federal dollars that drive our COVID recovery and provide hope and a path forward for millions of Americans.”