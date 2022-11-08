SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the people who have served the United States, businesses all over are having discounts to give them thanks for Veterans Day.

Below is a list of discounts and freebies from AARP and Parade.com for all those who have risked their lives for our nation.

Tops Friendly Market

Tops Markets will honor an 11 percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household, at any Tops location on Friday, November 11.

Customers should present proof of service that they or an immediate family member are a U.S. Veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11 percent discount off of their total purchase that day.

Free Dental Care

For the past ten years Dr. Joan Laura has offered free dental care for veterans on Veterans Day. With this year being her 11th year, she looks to offer cleanings, fillings and/or extractions for those who served.

Any veteran who is in need of dental care is encouraged to stop into Eastwood Dental. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and patients will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

Good Year

Syracuse Goodyear Auto Service locations are honoring veterans this year with free car care checks.

The auto service company is sponsoring the nationwide promotion for veterans from November 10 through 14. The car care checks include free tire, brake and battery checks, plus, an additional 10 percent off tires and services.

Planet Fitness

Veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region.

This includes Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and lasts through November 15, for Veterans Day.

Target

Target will offer 10 percent off a storewide purchase in stores or online from November 1 through November 11, 2022.

To qualify for the discount, members must provide valid identification. Target says some products may not be included in this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut from Dunkin’ on Veterans Day.

This offer is for all veterans and active duty, reserve, and retired military.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering Veterans, a free tall hot brewed coffee or iced coffee on November 11 at participating locations.

This is for all veterans, military members, and spouses.

Cracker Barrel

in partnership with Operation Homefront, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day and promotions throughout November.

Veterans can get a free piece of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a free entree from a special menu for Veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day.

All entrees include Olive Garden’s breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad.

Wendy’s

With a valid military ID, Wendy’s is offering a free small breakfast combo on Veterans Day.

No purchase is necessary.

Red Lobster

With a valid military ID or proof of service, members can go to Red Lobster for a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw.

This is available for dine-in or to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond

A 25 percent discount for military, veterans, and spouses will be available at Bed Bath & Beyond. The discount is for in-store purchases with valid ID on Veterans Day.

Walgreens

A 20 percent off discount will be available for military, veterans, and their families at Walgreens.

Walgreens says this is for normal-price purchases in-store when using the myWalgreens membership.

Amtrak

Amtrak will offer 10 percent off travel to veterans and active military service members.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will give dinner vouchers to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day from their parking lots. This will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tractor Supply

Veterans will receive 15 percent off their entire purchase on November 11. This will be available at all Tractor Supply locations.

Crocs

Crocs will offer an online military discount through Veterans Day, but it doesn’t end there! That discount will be available now and stay forever, so military service members can enjoy the discount for life.