STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies.
After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log.
The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which means professional and amateur chefs have developed hundreds of thousands of recipes over the intervening years.
Some of them are mind-blowingly delicious, others less than delectable.
In order to help you narrow down your options this holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of the best and most unique Christmas cookies recipes from Allrecipes.
Perfect Thumbprint Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 to 24 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 11
Hedgehog Cookies
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen cookies
– Number of ingredients: 11
Chocolate Pecan Sandies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 65 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
Citrus Shortbread Cookies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
Chocolate Crinkles
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins
– Total: 4 hrs 60 mins
– Servings: 72
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
Peanut Blossoms II
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 48 mins
– Total: 90 mins
– Servings: 84
– Yield: 7 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 1 1/2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 40 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 16
Scotcharoos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 bars
– Number of ingredients: 6
Soft Christmas Sugar Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 32 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 60 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
Pizzelles
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
Cranberry Cornmeal Linzer Cookies
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 55 mins
– Servings: 42
– Yield: 42 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Meringue Mushrooms
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 36 mushrooms
– Number of ingredients: 7
Eileen’s Spicy Gingerbread Men
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 2 1/2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
Traditional Springerle
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 35 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 48 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Perfect Coconut Macaroons
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 45 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 18 macaroons
– Number of ingredients: 8
Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 30 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 60 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 50 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 3 to 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
Eggnog Thumbprints
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 28 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
Oma Kiener’s Hazelnut Christmas Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 27 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 48 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Reindeer Cookies
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen cookies
– Number of ingredients: 10
Butter Snowflakes
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
Drommar cookies
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 57 mins
– Servings: 25
– Yield: 50 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 7
White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
Ginger Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
