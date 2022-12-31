BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three children were killed and three others and their grandmother were hospitalized in a two-alarm house fire that took place just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 207 Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo, according to city officials.

Buffalo Fire Department officials say the three deceased children were females aged 7, 8 and 10. Two other children, one female and one male, between the ages of 3 and 10 were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and are in critical condition, while their 63-year-old grandmother was taken to ECMC and is also in critical condition.

A female infant was also taken to Oisehi Children’s Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Fire officials say that five of the children were in cardiac arrest when they arrived at the scene of the blaze.

The grandmother was able to bring the infant outside of the burning home. She and her husband are the primary guardians of all six children.

The fire is estimated to have done roughly $150,000 in damage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.