ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies.

The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in Fire Prevention Month. As well as targeted safety and prevention on behalf of children.

“The safety of our children is something that cannot be compromised,” Picente said. “Our Child

Fatality Review Team is helping to ensure that this vulnerable population is protected through

initiatives like this. The distribution of these fire extinguishers will help encourage safety in the

home and prevent needless injury and death.”

Those who receive the fire extinguishers must be a caretaker for a child in some capacity.

The First Alert Home1 Fire Extinguishers, and accompanying fire prevention education literature

from the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services, were supplied to the

following for distribution:

Utica Fire Department (100)

Rome Fire Department (100)

The Center (52)

Boonville Fire Company, Inc. (24)

Camden Volunteer Fire Department (24)

Verona Volunteer Fire Department (24)

Waterville Volunteer Fire Department (24)

Bridgewater Fire Company (20)

Deerfield Vol. Fire Co. Inc. (20)

Forestport Fire Department (20)

Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department (20)

Mohawk Valley Perinatal Network (4)

This was funded through a $15,000 grant from New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team is comprised of several team members from a

variety of disciplines and community agencies. The team collaboratively shares and reviews

information pertaining to child death and events for a child resident of Oneida County. The

purpose of these reviews is to improve policy and practice, prevent future deaths from occurring

and to promote child safety and overall well-being.