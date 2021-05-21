6 shot in Albany shooting, multiple with serious injuries

ALBANY (WSYR-TV) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of First and Quail Streets. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, six individuals were shot. Two have serious injuries, and four have non-life-threatening incidents. Police said a male shooting victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The others are headed to area hospitals.

A local church is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting. The scene is active and police are investigating.

