6 shot in Albany shooting, multiple with serious injuries

ALBANY (WSYR-TV) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of First and Quail Streets. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, six individuals were shot. Two have serious injuries, and four have non-life-threatening incidents. Police said a male shooting victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The others are headed to area hospitals.

Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that just occurred in the area of First and Quail Streets. Man located at the scene with a gunshot wound. Investigation is very active and more will be released as it become available. pic.twitter.com/9ajsaqsJd1 — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 21, 2021

A local church is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting. The scene is active and police are investigating.