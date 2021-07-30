9/11 artwork of North Country veteran students to be displayed in London

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A touch of the North Country will be included in a worldwide memorial to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The artwork of seven Jefferson Community College veteran students have been selected by the U.S. Department of State to be included in the “And Yet We Rise: 20 Years Remembrance and Reflection of September 11” exhibit in London. The pieces titled “Inside/outside masks” will be on display along with several other symbolic artworks, items and objects.

This will include the United States flag that hung at the exit terminal of Flight 93 at Newark International Airport on September 12, 2001, objects left on the U.S. Embassy steps in London following the attacks, the Flag of Remembrance, a 22.4 foot high by 25.4 foot wide, showcasing the faces and names of 9/11 victims and photographs of uniformed first responders and civilians, a photo of the United States flag painted on the side of a barn in Clinton Corners, NY and more.

Inside/outside masks of the following JCC veteran students were selected to be on display:

Florian K. Barrie, LaFargeville

Danny R. Bearley, Carthage

Jeremy M. Bombardier, Watertown

Stephanie G. Eriacho, LaFargeville

Darren P. Lemorta, Great Bend

Hawthorne E. Potts, Carthage

Christopher James (CJ) Villanueva, Sublette, Kansas

According to JCC, these students created “Inside/outside masks” during a course titled Dialogues of Honor and Sacrifice: Soldiers’ Experiences in the Civil War and the Vietnam War. This course was developed by JCC Professor of History Dr. Ronald R. Palmer.

JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone said this course has been impactful on its students.

“Jefferson’s Dialogues On War course has made a significant impact and lasting impression on both our students and our faculty,” Dr. Stone said. “Now the world gets to see and appreciate a visual representation of the personal sacrifice made by our military, through their service to our country. This exhibit is such a meaningful honor for our students and it is humbling for Jefferson Community College to be a part of the experience.”

This exhibit will be opening at the United States Embassy in London on September 1, 2021 and virtually on the Cuseum website.