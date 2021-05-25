A look at Syracuse 2021 homicide numbers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a turbulent week for the City of Syracuse.

Two teens have been killed during that span and the city is asking for help.

“In recent days, we have lost two teenagers to acts of violence involving other teens. Tonight, the victim was a 13-year-old girl. This weekend, we lost a 15-year-old boy. My prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as all of those touched by these tragedies. In Syracuse right now, we have children and families in crisis. They are living in constant trauma in circumstances made worse by the stress and disruption of the last year. As a community, we need to give them refuge. We need to teach our children to value their own lives and the lives of others. We need to show them they are cared for in our homes, schools, community centers, places of worship, and even in our streets. The City and the Syracuse Police are working closely with our community partners to protect and support our youth. We must and will do more.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Here is a look at the homicide numbers in Syracuse this year:

Toddrick Rice, 21, January 25th Eva Fuld, 84, January 25th Darwin Quinones, 21, February 13th, Concetta “Connie” Tuori, 93, March 17th Dior Harris, 11 months old, April 11th Quentin Harrison Jr., 26, April 28th Kathleen Montreal, 51, May 8th Radames Francisco, 15, May 21st Naj’ee Wright 13, May 24, 2021

According to Syracuse PD, slightly below average with six homicides, but after the past week, what sticks out is variance in the victims’ ages. Five people under the age of 21 and two above 84 have been violently killed this year so far.