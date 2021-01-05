ABC News to air primetime special tonight covering Georgia Senate runoff elections, electoral votes

(WSYR-TV) — ABC News presents a primetime special covering the Georgia Senate runoff elections and Congress’ joint session to certify the electoral college votes.

George Stephanopoulos is joined by ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis, ABC’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, and ABC News’ powerhouse political team.

Tune to NewsChannel 9 tonight at 10:30 p.m. for “Election Night: The Georgia Senate Runoffs — Your Voice Your Vote –An ABC News Special”.

Live updates of the Georgia Senate runoff election will available on ABC News Live, tonight starting at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, ABC News Live will stream special coverage of the congressional Electoral College vote beginning at 1 p.m.

