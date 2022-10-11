ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police.

Stevens was charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony

Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, a class “E” felony

Troopers say Stevens told co-workers that he needed money for his son’s funeral, who passed away from stage 3 Leukemia on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.

He was charged with defrauding at least two people who gave him a check for $1,000 and $500 in cash to help with the expenses for his son’s death.

Investigators then found that Steven’s son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.

According to New York State Police, Stevens was issued appearance tickets returnable to Jefferson County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear on October 28, at 5:30 p.m.