RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 29-year-old Adams man was found injured in the area of 23685 Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland early morning on Thursday, August 31.

New York State Police found Lucius Percy just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning after responding to the report of an injured person. Percy was located injured in the roadway, possibly from a hit-and-run accident.

He was was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.