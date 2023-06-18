LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is set to return for the 7th year with a major expansion, more vendors and new features on June 24 and 25.

With an estimated 12,000 overnight stays in the area, the 2023 festival is expected to generate an economic impact of just under $5 million for the region.

Located at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons on 17 West Brook Road in Lake George, the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival will feature more than 120 of New York’s best wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, artisan food producers, food trucks, crafters and more.

Courtesy of Adirondack Winery Courtesy of Adirondack Winery Courtesy of Adirondack Winery

As one of the most celebrated family-friendly wine and food events in the Northeast, the festival draws visitors from 36 states and is expected to see almost 7,800 attendees this year.

The festival will start on Saturday, June 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and continue Sunday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with VIP Ticket Holder Entry starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

New this year, the Festival is expanding onto the adjacent Betty Little Boulevard, launching a “Food Truck Alley”, with 15 food trucks, several local artisans and festival sponsors.

“Last year, we sold out on Saturday with over 4,000 attendees. With this expansion, attendees will enjoy more space on the festival grounds with access to more vendors than ever. We are also providing free public access to Food Truck Alley for our guests who just want a bite to eat but may not be able to or wish to enter the ticketed festival grounds,” said Sasha Pardy, Adirondack Festivals Owner.

A portion of every ticket sold is donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks (BBBS) who will return as the festival beneficiary for the fourth time. BBBS provides mentorship,

tutoring and experiences to youth in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy Culinary and Cocktail demonstrations and competitions under the Taste NY Culinary & Cocktail Tent, featuring the festival’s resident chef, Chef Eric Hudson, owner of Hudson’s Private Chef Services, and resident Mixologist, Kelli Hatin, owner of Mixaritas Mobile Bartending and SUNY Adirondack Business Professor.

There will also be “Iron Chef”-style cooking and mixology competitions with secret ingredients from festival vendors.

New this year, Festival Entertainment is “amped up”, with a 2-day lineup of local solo musicians arranged by 518 Rock, Street Magic of TJ Clancy and stilt walking and aerial work from Jessica Black, as well as a photo booth.

Adirondack Brewery will be running a brand new Biergarten this year as well, where festival attendees can purchase full glasses of Adirondack Brewery and Mean Max beers, or Adirondack Winery wines.

Those who buy a VIP pass will also get to enjoy their own exclusive VIP Hangout Tent, or “VIP Cabana Village,” provided by Event in a Tent where VIP ticket holders rent posh “glamping tents” for their private groups. Those tents are provided and sponsored by Adirondack Safari, a glamping campground in Warrensburg.

Additionally, this year’s festival will have more vendors than ever, including more than 22 wineries, 14 distilleries, three breweries, four cideries, three meaderies, 11 food trucks, 16 artisan food vendors, five non-alcoholic beverage producers and more than 18 craft and specialty vendors.

“Our vendors hand-craft so many unique products you won’t find anywhere else. It’s fun to try something new, and it feels great to support local artisans by bringing your newfound favorites home with you,” said Pardy.

A current vendor list will be provided as well as last-minute updates on the festival’s website.

“We encourage attendees to come with families, and especially locals to attend on Sundays when there is more room to roam, a more laid-back atmosphere and locals discount if you buy in advance. Designated Drivers get in for only $20 and Kids 15 and under get in free; and will enjoy access to food trucks, samples from artisan food vendors and non-alcoholic beverage vendors, and a kids activity tent located within the festival gates featuring several yard games, bubbles, crafts and more. There is also a natural playground and skatepark right outside our gates,” said Festival Director, LeighAnn Loftus.

Tickets will be available at the door. However, for those who want to purchase a $99 VIP ticket, advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Children ages 15 and under have free entry.

Tickets are $50 for a general admission tasting ticket for one day which includes the following:

Sampling at craft beverage and artisan food vendor booths

A souvenir wine glass

A reusable eco-friendly bag

Use of the Drop-Off / Pick-Up Tent

Access to the culinary tent and Biergarten

A program guide with a map to help navigate the festival

Tickets are $20 for designated drivers that include sampling from non-alcoholic beverages and

artisan food vendors, a reusable eco-friendly bag, a program, a bottle of water and a souvenir wine glass for 21+ guests upon exit.

If you’re an Adirondack local and want an extra discount, you can take an extra five percent off Sunday tickets with advance purchase.