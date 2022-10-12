BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has entered its second day, but plenty of can’t-miss deals are still to be had. So if you’ve been debating whether or not to check out the sale, you have time to pick up those items you’ve had your eye on — and even some gifts to get a head start on holiday shopping.

This year, Amazon has offered exciting discounts on top products, including this highly rated model of the Apple iPad, a Lenovo laptop and apparel and accessories like these WearMe Pro sunglasses.

Whether you’re interested in the trendiest items, tech and electronics goodies, clothing, home and kitchen appliances, lawn and garden supplies, sports and fitness equipment or health and beauty must-haves, we’ve gathered some of the best deals you can still find on Amazon today, so there’s bound to be something that sparks your interest.

Updated: October 12, 2:50 a.m. PT

Lightning deal

Laptop Backpack: 64% off

This two-pocket, anti-theft, waterproof backpack has an inner shockproof belt to protect your laptop. It also features a removable USB charging line so you can power up your devices while walking.

This Lightning Deal is available until 10 a.m. PT.

Trending

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $200 off

As one of the most popular tablets on the market, this iPad offers top-notch performance and speed, making it ideal for most users. The user-friendly design and Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to use it anywhere too.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): 36% off

Enjoy your favorite music, podcast, audiobook, movie or TV show with these premium wireless headphones. They can connect to nearly any smartphone, tablet, laptop or other computer and are comfortable enough to wear for long periods.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD: 44% off

Increase your movie night options with this smart TV that lets you stream directly from streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and HBO Max. It has a user-friendly interface and excellent picture quality for an outstanding viewing experience.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off

This popular multicooker lets you pressure cook, slow cook, sear, warm and more in one handy countertop appliance. Its components are dishwasher-safe too, so cleanup is just as easy.

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo: 23% off

Cut the oil from your favorite fried goodies with this user-friendly air fryer. It uses convection cooking to get your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and it also reduces cooking time to help you get dinner on the table faster.

Tech and electronics

Fire TV Stick: 50% off

Stay up to date with all your favorite TV shows and the latest movies with this feature-packed streaming device. It is easy to set up and offers user-friendly operation, so everyone in the family can enjoy their favorite media right away.

Fire HD 10 tablet: 50% off

This versatile tablet allows you to do everything you’d expect, including going online, streaming movies and music, checking email and reading ebooks. But it’s also Alexa-enabled, so you can use it to control many of your smart home devices.

Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off

With this highly rated video doorbell, you can see who’s at your door without getting off the couch. The connected app lets you see who’s ringing, even when you’re out of the house.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $60 off

If you’re an Android user, this smartwatch is the perfect companion to your phone and tablet. It offers a full range of health and fitness tracking features, but you can also use it to talk, text and stream music directly from your wrist.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: 26% off

Stay productive on the go with this popular laptop. It offers fast, efficient performance and a high-quality display. At this discounted price, it makes an excellent gift for the student on your holiday list.

Apparel and accessories

Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag: 47% off

Look stylish while carrying all your essentials in this striking quilted bag. It’s also available in several colors and patterns, so you can choose a design that works with the rest of your wardrobe.

UGG Women’s Super Fluff Slipper: starting at 54% off

These cozy slippers can keep your feet warm all fall and winter long. They also have a durable sole, so you can wear them outside to grab the mail or run quick errands.

Levi’s Men’s 505 Fit Jeans: starting at 44% off

These jeans are a versatile wardrobe staple you can score for a steep discount. You can keep them casual with a T-shirt and tennis shoes or dress them up with a button-down shirt or sweater.

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses: 25% off

Make a bold fashion statement with these designer sunglasses. The flattering shape works with nearly any outfit and is ideal for year-round wear.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs: 39% off

These comfortable, lightweight shoes are perfect for anyone who needs to stay on their feet for long periods. They’re also waterproof and water-resistant, making them ideal for all types of weather.

Home and kitchen

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer: 32% off

This powerful stand mixer makes mixing cookies, cakes and other batters and doughs much easier. It has multiple attachments, so it’s highly versatile for both sweet and savory recipes.

Eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum: 43% off

If you aren’t a fan of vacuuming, this robotic vacuum does the bulk of the work for you. It has excellent suction power and can easily maneuver around obstacles in your home.

Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Blender: 20% off

This high-performance blender can whip up your favorite smoothies with ease, but it’s also powerful enough for pulverizing harder ingredients. Its components are easy to clean too.

Countertop Ice Maker Machine: 20% off

This countertop ice maker ensures you always have enough ice for your beverages and cocktails. It produces a generous amount of ice each hour and won’t take up too much space on your counter.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: 42% off

This Keurig coffee maker makes it easy to enjoy a hot cup of coffee whenever you want. It also offers multiple brewing options, including brew strength and cup size, so it always tastes exactly the way you prefer.

Lawn and garden

Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower: 20% off

This high-quality, reliable lawn mower can help keep your yard looking neat and healthy in any season. It is easy to use and holds up well to regular use in warmer weather.

EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Blower: 20% off

This cordless leaf blower makes it much easier to bag all those pesky autumn leaves that fall into your yard. It has a powerful motor and can run for a long time without needing to be recharged.

Dragonfire Portable Wood and Pellet Smokeless Fire Pit: 40% off

Create a cozy vibe for your backyard this fall with this classic-looking fire pit. It is easy to light and features a design that keeps you safe when the fire is burning.

Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella: 23% off

This large umbrella can provide effective shade for your deck, patio or other outdoor living space. It features a sturdy, durable design and can be left outside, even in the rain.

Heavy-Duty Garden Dump Cart: 25% off

Move grass clippings, soil, compost, sand, fertilizer and even bricks around your yard with ease in this sturdy wheelbarrow. Its durable construction and high-quality materials help it stand up to regular use too.

Sports and fitness equipment

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: 30% off

This top-rated treadmill can keep your exercise routine on track no matter how cold it gets this winter. The easy-to-read display lets you monitor important workout data, and the speed and incline options help you customize your exercise to meet your fitness goals.

Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe: starting at 49% off

These popular running shoes offer plenty of support and cushioning when you hit the pavement. Their attractive design is available in multiple colors too, so you’ll look great when working up a sweat.

Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker: 26% off

Make sure you stay on track with your fitness and health goals with this versatile fitness tracker. It monitors key data, including steps, distance covered, heart rate and calories burned, and it fits comfortably on your wrist during workouts.

Amazon Basics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight: 32% off

Whether you use it for strength or interval training, this versatile kettlebell makes an excellent addition to your home gym. It features durable construction and has a comfortable handle that fits easily in your hand.

Schwinn Recumbent Bike Series: 31% off

If the snow prevents you from cycling in the winter, this high-quality exercise bike can keep you pedaling no matter how cold it gets. It has a clear display where you can track your workout data and offers multiple resistance levels to customize your workout.

Health and beauty

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer: 32% off

Get the perfect blowout every time with this premium hair dryer. It has a powerful motor that offers multiple speeds and heat levels, so it’s suitable for most hair types.

Theragun Pro: 33% off

Whether you deal with chronic pain, occasionally suffer post-workout injuries or just want to relax sore muscles, this top-rated massage gun can provide deep tissue massage right in your home. Its user-friendly, ergonomic design makes it easy for even beginners to use.

Wavytalk Hair Straightener: 40% off

This durable flat iron features plates made of high-quality materials that leave you with smooth, shiny hair. It has multiple heat settings too, so it works for fine, medium, thick or even coarse hair.

Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush: 32% off

This popular electric toothbrush leaves you with clean, healthy teeth with much less effort than manual brushing requires. It also offers multiple brushing modes, so you can choose the setting that works best for you.

Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX: 30% off

This comprehensive air purifier can pull dust, smoke, pet dander and other allergens from your home’s air to help keep your family healthy. It offers intuitive controls and a highly efficient filter to effectively remove even smaller particles.

