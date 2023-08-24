OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health announced Thursday, Aug. 24, that another mosquito pool in the Town of West Monroe in Oswego County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Back on Aug. 16, a mosquito pool in West Monroe also tested positive for West Nile Virus, along with a mosquito pool from the Town of Hastings.

Vera Dunsmoor, the Oswego County Pulblic Health Director, said the county is working with the state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity. Dunsmoor also said the county will “take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with our state and regional partners.”

To help prevent mosquito bites, health authorities recommend wearing long pants and sleeves, limiting time outdoors between dawn and dusk and using insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

The Oswego County Health Department and the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) have partnered to distribute free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. Each kit contains a larvicide and must be used according to the directions included.

Homeowners can pick up a kit at the front desk at the Oswego County Health Department, entrance B, 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. They can also pick up a kit at the OCSWCD’s front door on 3105 NYS Rte. 3 in Fulton, or at their local municipal facility.

For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.